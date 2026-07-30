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Is Singapore still competitive in a world with a global minimum tax?

The Republic still has an edge – it just needs to make that clear

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    • There are still many features of the Singapore tax system which might be considered unwieldy, uncertain or disproportionate in comparison with other countries. 
    • There are still many features of the Singapore tax system which might be considered unwieldy, uncertain or disproportionate in comparison with other countries.  PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Sunil Agarwal

    Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    BURIED in the latest June 2026 edition of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore’s (Iras) Transfer Pricing Guidelines is a technical amendment on how share-based compensation is treated when a Singapore subsidiary provides services to its foreign parent. 

    It is one of the more revealing signals we have had in some time about the pressure Singapore’s tax system is now under, and about a question the Republic can no longer avoid.

    In a world where a global minimum tax has diminished the tax incentives that long flattered our regime, is Singapore still as competitive as it needs to be?

    Tax incentivesTaxesIRASInternational tax reformGlobal minimum tax

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