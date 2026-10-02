The Business Times
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Singapore’s first AI-related data breach underscores the catch-22 SMEs are in

As the tech becomes more capable, is it realistic to expect non-specialists to understand its technical risks?

Summarise
    • The next generation of AI products should compete on how easily a non-technical user can understand, verify and control what the system does.
    • The next generation of AI products should compete on how easily a non-technical user can understand, verify and control what the system does. PHOTO: ST

    Eric Lam

    Published Fri, Oct 2, 2026 · 05:00 PM

    ON OCT 1, 2026, it was reported that more than 95,000 customers’ e-mail addresses had been exposed, after an employee of Bee Cheng Hiang used an artificial intelligence tool to help generate code for a marketing e-mail programme.

    The Personal Data Protection Commission’s investigation found that AI was used to assist with writing code that subsequently handled a local mailing list. The code was deployed without adequate testing and review.

    Singapore’s first AI-related data breach shows the dilemma small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face in AI adoption: The more capable AI becomes, the less realistic it is to expect non-technical employees to spot the underlying technical risks.

    Artificial IntelligenceSMEsrisk managementAI governanceSingapore

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