Singapore’s manufacturing needs more than an AI updraft
The current boom is real but narrow. The industry must turn the cyclical windfall into structural capability
- The perception that manufacturing is dirty, backward work is decades out of date. The sector now sits at the front line of AI, robotics, automation and data analytics. PHOTO: BT FILE
SUSTAINED global artificial intelligence demand pushed the electronics cluster to output growth of 21.3 per cent year on year in June.
A weighted 24 per cent of manufacturers expect better conditions in the second half, and the 2026 manufacturing growth forecast has been lifted to around 9 per cent after industrial production averaged 9.9 per cent growth in the first half.
The numbers suggest this is one of the strongest years the sector has had in a decade.