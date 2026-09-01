Singapore’s manufacturing needs more than an AI updraft

The current boom is real but narrow. The industry must turn the cyclical windfall into structural capability

The perception that manufacturing is dirty, backward work is decades out of date. The sector now sits at the front line of AI, robotics, automation and data analytics. PHOTO: BT FILE

SUSTAINED global artificial intelligence demand pushed the electronics cluster to output growth of 21.3 per cent year on year in June.

A weighted 24 per cent of manufacturers expect better conditions in the second half, and the 2026 manufacturing growth forecast has been lifted to around 9 per cent after industrial production averaged 9.9 per cent growth in the first half.

The numbers suggest this is one of the strongest years the sector has had in a decade.