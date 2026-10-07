The Business Times
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Singapore’s mobility playbook: Why the world’s top-ranked city must still accelerate

As more Asian cities commit to autonomous transport frameworks by 2027, will they follow the Republic’s model?

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    • The city-state synchronises infrastructure build-out, regulatory frameworks and technology integration across all mobility dimensions.
    • The city-state synchronises infrastructure build-out, regulatory frameworks and technology integration across all mobility dimensions. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Andrey Berdichevskiy

    Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    IN SEPTEMBER, Waymo announced that it would bring its fully autonomous ride-share car service to Singapore – its first Asian market – in 2028.

    The world’s most-tested autonomous-vehicle (AV) operator, having logged 300 million fully autonomous kilometres in the US, said it chose Singapore because the city has built “one of the safest, most efficient and most forward-thinking transportation ecosystems in the world”.

    Boston Consulting Group’s 2026 City Mobility Compass confirms the assessment, ranking Singapore as the world’s top-performing “mass-transit megacity”. In the group’s Intelligent Cities Index (ICI), Singapore placed 11th globally, behind leading cities such as London and Dubai.

    Autonomous VehiclesSingaporeTransportChinadriverless cars

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