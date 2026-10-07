Singapore’s super-aged society needs new ways of funding healthcare

In preventive healthcare, there is a mismatch between the funders and the beneficiaries

Longevity across the board is a great achievement. But longevity alone is not the goal. PHOTO: ST

OCT 1 marked the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons. Its theme this year, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives”, poses a particularly pertinent question for Singapore.

Singaporeans are living longer; the population is ageing rapidly, with the proportion of residents aged 65 and above having risen from 12.4 per cent in 2016 to 21.4 per cent today, making the country a super-aged society.

Longevity across the board is a great achievement. But longevity alone is not the goal.