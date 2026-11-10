In South-east Asia, financial access is not the same as financial inclusion

THE BOTTOM LINE

Opening bank accounts is one thing. Being financially literate is another

A MOBILE-FIRST fintech surge across South-east Asia has led to the digital economy becoming a key growth driver for the region. Over the past decade, South-east Asia has added more than 200 million Internet users and over 60 per cent of regional payments are now digitalised, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report. In a region of over 700 million people, the data shows the scale of this fintech growth.

Progress, however, remains uneven. While almost 98 per cent of adults in Singapore and just under 92 per cent in Thailand have a financial account, that figure falls below 40 per cent in Cambodia and Laos, based on World Bank data.

The mission of expanding access is therefore far from complete. But as millions more consumers enter the financial system, we must ask ourselves a second question: what does meaningful financial inclusion look like once access has been achieved?