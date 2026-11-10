The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

In South-east Asia, financial access is not the same as financial inclusion

Opening bank accounts is one thing. Being financially literate is another

Summarise
    • True financial empowerment is not achieved simply through bank accounts being opened and transactions occurring.
    • True financial empowerment is not achieved simply through bank accounts being opened and transactions occurring. IMAGE: UNSPLASH

    Martha Sazon

    Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    A MOBILE-FIRST fintech surge across South-east Asia has led to the digital economy becoming a key growth driver for the region. Over the past decade, South-east Asia has added more than 200 million Internet users and over 60 per cent of regional payments are now digitalised, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2025 report. In a region of over 700 million people, the data shows the scale of this fintech growth.

    Progress, however, remains uneven. While almost 98 per cent of adults in Singapore and just under 92 per cent in Thailand have a financial account, that figure falls below 40 per cent in Cambodia and Laos, based on World Bank data.

    The mission of expanding access is therefore far from complete. But as millions more consumers enter the financial system, we must ask ourselves a second question: what does meaningful financial inclusion look like once access has been achieved?

    The Bottom LineSouth-east AsiaFinancial literacydigital wallet

    TRENDING NOW

    SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare.

    SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Japan introduced temporary petrol price subsidies in response to spikes in energy costs.

    Protect people, not prices: How Asean+3 can build resilience to energy shocks

    Numerous airlines have embarked on or announced makeovers for their aircraft interiors in recent years.

    Cabin fever: Airlines are rushing to refurbish plane interiors, but will their bets pay off?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More