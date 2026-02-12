The Business Times
STEWARDSHIP MATTERS
Stay the course: 5 inconvenient climate truths Singapore boards must address

Climate governance cannot stall even as disclosure deadlines are extended

    • Interpreting current ESG polemics as permission to deprioritise climate governance is a strategic error, says the writer.
    Shai Ganu

    Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE past year has tested the resolve of even the most committed climate champions in the boardroom.

    Economic headwinds, geopolitical tensions and what some call “green fatigue” might tempt boards to pause their efforts in climate governance. Singapore’s recent extension of climate disclosure timelines might even seem to provide cover for such hesitation.

    But this would be precisely the wrong time to waver.

