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Stop turning schoolchildren into crash-test dummies

AI can help in classrooms but it needs to be treated with caution

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    • Where smartphones and AI are part of the learning environment, their use must be intentional, not incidental.
    • Where smartphones and AI are part of the learning environment, their use must be intentional, not incidental. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Andreas Schleicher

    Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 04:56 PM

    EVERY three years, hundreds of thousands of 15-year-olds sit down to answer questions in the global Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) test, now held in more than 90 countries.

    They do not revise for it, nor do the results affect their grades. Yet, ministers scrutinise the outcomes, newspapers splash them across their front pages and education systems are praised or questioned accordingly.

    This is because those outcomes are the most reliable measure of the quality of school systems, and thus one of the most powerful predictors for the long-run success of economies.

    Artificial IntelligenceAI governanceEducation

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