A tale of two metals will determine the future of energy

Production of nickel and copper, vital components of a decarbonised economy, should be surging. Lopsided growth will slow the shift to net zero.

David Fickling

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 8:00 pm
BHP Group owns the world’s biggest copper pit – but its plans to address the looming supply deficit as the world shifts to clean energy don’t match the scale of the problem.
Nickel

THE world’s biggest miner BHP Group grew powerful by building dominant positions in producing the minerals of the future. That makes the challenges that it’s facing with two key clean-tech ingredients a sobering lesson for the energy transition.

Nickel and copper have long been recognised as vital components of a decarbonised economy. Nickel helps to cram energy into the lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and grid-scale power storage cells. Copper is used almost everywhere electricity flows – from wires, motors and turbines to heat exchangers and transformers.

Annual nickel supplies need to grow from about 3.4 million tonnes currently to more than 5 million tonnes in 2030 to...

