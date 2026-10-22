Tesla’s flying Roadster with cold rockets is mostly hot air

The US automaker should dial down on the stunts and focus on its fundamentals

Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car. PHOTO: TESLA

[SINGAPORE] On Oct 15, Tesla displayed the long-delayed second-generation of its Roadster sports car. Fitted with rockets – cold gas thrusters (CGTs) – the machine climbed an inverted ramp, did a flip and landed intact.

At the launch, CEO Elon Musk declared: “Flying cars are real. It’s got altitude controls, thrusters and main thrusters in the rear. So it can basically fly like a rocket.”

It’s just the type of stunt aimed at drawing funding, but the Roadster’s commercial viability is far from certain.