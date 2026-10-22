The Business Times
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Tesla’s flying Roadster with cold rockets is mostly hot air

The US automaker should dial down on the stunts and focus on its fundamentals 

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car.
    • Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car. PHOTO: TESLA

    [SINGAPORE] On Oct 15, Tesla displayed the long-delayed second-generation of its Roadster sports car. Fitted with rockets – cold gas thrusters (CGTs) – the machine climbed an inverted ramp, did a flip and landed intact.

    At the launch, CEO Elon Musk declared: “Flying cars are real. It’s got altitude controls, thrusters and main thrusters in the rear. So it can basically fly like a rocket.”

    It’s just the type of stunt aimed at drawing funding, but the Roadster’s commercial viability is far from certain.

    TeslaElectric vehiclesElon Musk

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