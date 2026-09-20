The Business Times
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MARK TO MARKET

Tightening monetary policy by Fed a test for Singapore’s Reits, market revitalisation project

Coherent corporate strategies, disciplined execution and proactive investor engagement will become increasingly important

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Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Sep 20, 2026 · 06:20 PM
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    • The STI has delivered a total return of 26% in 2026 versus 28.8% in 2025, but the gains have narrowed.
    • The STI has delivered a total return of 26% in 2026 versus 28.8% in 2025, but the gains have narrowed. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] When the US Federal Reserve was hiking rates at a frenetic pace in 2022 in response to the post-pandemic surge in inflation, this column warned that investors should brace themselves for a broad market sell-off.

    The impact of that round of global monetary policy tightening was much more shallow and short-lived than I had expected, though. Much of the upward pressure on prices at the time had been caused by supply chain bottlenecks in the wake of the pandemic, which soon eased.

    As a result, inflation quickly abated while economic activity stayed resilient. By 2023, many investors were anticipating that the Fed would pause its rate hikes and eventually begin cutting – which it did in late 2024.

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