Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers

MARK TO MARKET

Persistent post-listing slumps may undermine confidence and make it harder to get strong valuations

One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] This column said last week that companies seeking to list in Singapore might be more warmly received if they operated in fields already anchored by home-grown champions.

Mi Material could put that theory to the test when it debuts on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday (Oct 28) – joining a vibrant cluster of locally listed manufacturers within the semiconductor supply chain space. That includes companies such as AEM , Frencken Group and UMS Integration .

While these semiconductor-themed stocks are not blue-chips, they are quite well-established and have attracted strong investor interest over the past year.