Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers
Persistent post-listing slumps may undermine confidence and make it harder to get strong valuations
- One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] This column said last week that companies seeking to list in Singapore might be more warmly received if they operated in fields already anchored by home-grown champions.
Mi Material could put that theory to the test when it debuts on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday (Oct 28) – joining a vibrant cluster of locally listed manufacturers within the semiconductor supply chain space. That includes companies such as AEM , Frencken Group and UMS Integration .
While these semiconductor-themed stocks are not blue-chips, they are quite well-established and have attracted strong investor interest over the past year.
TRENDING NOW
Gas Supply may pursue remedies if contract breached following Indonesia’s export cuts: Tan See Leng
Why the biggest business decision about AI isn’t which model to choose
If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
Singapore expects all parties to honour commitments, says PM Wong after Indonesia cuts gas exports