The Business Times
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MARK TO MARKET

Time for MAS, SGX to scrutinise issue managers

Persistent post-listing slumps may undermine confidence and make it harder to get strong valuations

Summarise
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Oct 25, 2026 · 04:19 PM
    • One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value.
    • One gripe is that some issuers are just not ready for a public listing in the Singapore market, as they lack a credible narrative about how they will deliver value. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] This column said last week that companies seeking to list in Singapore might be more warmly received if they operated in fields already anchored by home-grown champions.

    Mi Material could put that theory to the test when it debuts on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday (Oct 28) – joining a vibrant cluster of locally listed manufacturers within the semiconductor supply chain space. That includes companies such as AEM , Frencken Group and UMS Integration .

    While these semiconductor-themed stocks are not blue-chips, they are quite well-established and have attracted strong investor interest over the past year.

    Mark to MarketSGXSGX RegcoMonetary Authority of SingaporeIPOTech IPOSingapore stock marketSingapore StocksSingapore REITsS-Reits

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