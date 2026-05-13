Tokyo on a tightrope: Japan’s impossible choices in the Iran war

Ambiguity is not a posture one can hold indefinitely

Two months in, Sanae Takaichi’s government is performing a delicate balancing act, and it is not yet clear that the wire will hold. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHEN Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister in 2025, she inherited a foreign policy in-tray most of her predecessors would have recognised – a rising China, a transactional American president, and a region in which Tokyo’s room for manoeuvre was steadily narrowing.

What she did not expect was a war.

On Feb 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, destroying much of Teheran’s military and political leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.