Nvidia took Huang back because his failures left the company with no other options

Jensen Huang was the right person to run a smaller company in an industry just emerging as the most important in the world but Nvidia now needs leadership that understands risk management. PHOTO: REUTERS

IF JENSEN Huang had been a better CEO before he was overtaken by scandal, he’d still be out of a job.

Huang led a multitrillion-dollar company without installing either a board of directors or a management structure worthy of the name. Nvidia had no board chair, no evidence of board independence, no succession plan.

Its org chart is a mirror of the Chinese Communist Party’s: a mess of arrows all leading to one man. Huang was reinstated not because he is the right person for the job, but because his failures, plus presidential support, left his company with no other options.

It is strange to say that a man who has led Nvidia to a 50-fold return over the past 10 years, and whose reinstatement led the share price to jump by about a third, leading a massive rally in the entire tech sector, is a failure. But look at the facts.

Nvidia’s shares are, even after today’s rally, still down by US$500 billion since Nov 7, 2026 when it was reported that Huang was having an affair with Alice (no relation) Huang, whom US intelligence thinks has acted as a Chinese asset.

That scandal has not gone away. Financial Times reporting illustrates her connections to a network involved in moving Nvidia chips into China. The investigation is ongoing, despite Nvidia’s statement that “the board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk”.

Imagine, for a moment, the position the chip giant will be in if the investigation turns up something really incriminating.

Now consider the situation from the perspective of an external candidate for the chief executive officer job.

Their primary responsibility for months, and possibly years, to come would have been cleaning up the mess Jensen left behind, trying to avoid liability for violating US export rules, and reassuring politicians that Nvidia can be trusted to lead the most geopolitically sensitive industry in the world.

Anyone who dislikes testifying before hostile senators need not apply. Ditto anyone who doesn’t fancy rebuilding a company’s management and governance structure from scratch. All this while running Nvidia at a uniquely challenging moment.

A phalanx of well-funded companies including Alphabet and Amazon is rushing to develop chips to compete with Nvidia’s, which has until recently enjoyed a near monopoly. Yes, the pay would be great, but anyone qualified already has enough money to think twice before drinking from such a poisoned chalice.

Internal candidates, meanwhile, had not been given the responsibilities that would have prepared them for the pressures of CEO. Vassals are not qualified to become kings.

Add to this Huang’s timing – lucky for him, less so for Nvidia – in running into trouble just as the AI trade was falling out of favour among investors.

It is a moment when the company needs to project confidence, not undertake a restructuring on the fly. Nvidia had nowhere to turn but backwards.

The crowd who think Huang should not have been pushed out in the first place misunderstand a crucial fact about corporate leadership: that different leaders are required at different phases of the corporate life cycle.

Huang was the right person to run a smaller company at the centre of an industry just emerging as the most important in the world: visionary, energetic, demanding, tireless, a natural salesman. This was not long ago.

In 2021, Nvidia was a half-trillion-dollar company with $16bn in revenue. By October 2026, its value had grown by roughly 10-fold and its revenue by much more. Nvidia still needs to prioritise growth, but it needs leadership that understands risk management, especially politically.

But Huang’s style remained the same, and his risk management skills speak for themselves.

It is telling that President Donald Trump is one of Huang’s main cheerleaders, posting that “The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy”.

This from the man whose governing style rests on the idea that “I alone can fix it”. Having had 10 years to experience the consequences of this, the US just overwhelmingly rejected it.

People who subscribe to a messianic view of leadership either cast themselves as messiahs or are positioned to benefit from them. They are not friends to citizens, nor to shareholders.

Nvidia has one great advantage: an incredibly strong core business. And as Warren Buffett observes, the quality of a business is more important than the quality of its management.

Huang’s return is evidence of awful management at an outstanding company. That’s why there is reason to hope that this story will be remembered as a farce, not a tragedy. FINANCIAL TIMES