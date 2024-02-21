Trump Presidency II: Things could get messier on foreign and trade policies

Donald Trump assumes that relations between states are transactional, and, that as long as Beijing or Moscow do not threaten US military and economic interests directly, Washington can make deals with them.

LET’S face it. Contrary to many of the nightmare scenarios drawn up by Donald Trump’s critics at home and abroad who are concerned over his proclaimed isolationist and protectionist agendas, none of them occurred during his first term.

No, the United States did not withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) nor abrogated its defence treaties with Japan and South Korea. In a way, his threats to do that placed pressure on these countries to raise their defence budgets and make more contributions to the alliances.

Notwithstanding his threat to obliterate North Korea in a nuclear war, Trump, as president, ended up pursuing a diplomatic love affair with its leader Kim Jong Un, which...