Subscribers

Trump Presidency II: Things could get messier on foreign and trade policies

Leon Hadar

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 6:11 pm
Donald Trump assumes that relations between states are transactional, and, that as long as Beijing or Moscow do not threaten US military and economic interests directly, Washington can make deals with them.
PHOTO: AFP

Donald Trump

LET’S face it. Contrary to many of the nightmare scenarios drawn up by Donald Trump’s critics at home and abroad who are concerned over his proclaimed isolationist and protectionist agendas, none of them occurred during his first term.

No, the United States did not withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) nor abrogated its defence treaties with Japan and South Korea. In a way, his threats to do that placed pressure on these countries to raise their defence budgets and make more contributions to the alliances.

Notwithstanding his threat to obliterate North Korea in a nuclear war, Trump, as president, ended up pursuing a diplomatic love affair with its leader Kim Jong Un, which...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

US politics

US-China relations

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

A tale of two metals will determine the future of energy

Private debt’s robust growth warrants caution

The art of cyberdefence

Should you put all your savings into stocks?

SIC raps A&G, DBS for whitewash bungle, but it was Mapletree sponsor that gave sweeter terms

How to be a Budget winner

Breaking News

Most Popular