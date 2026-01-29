Trump’s economic promises meet political reality

The 2026 midterm elections loom as a potential disaster

Based on YouGov statistics, a staggering 69% of Americans – including a majority of Republicans – believe Trump's tariffs are raising prices rather than protecting workers. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOR nearly a decade, Donald Trump has demonstrated an almost supernatural ability to defy political gravity. Scandals that would sink other politicians barely dented his armour. Legal challenges strengthened rather than weakened his base. Internal party revolts dissolved before his force of personality.

But as 2026 unfolds, a fundamentally different dynamic appears to be taking hold, one where the US president’s signature promises collide with stubborn economic realities.

The economic reckoning

Trump secured his 2024 victory on the strength of voter confidence in his economic management. Yet, just over a year into his second term, that confidence has evaporated.