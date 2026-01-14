Is Trump’s embrace of great power politics tenable?

While the liberal international order has clear flaws, the alternative carries significant risks to smaller nations’ autonomy and long-term global stability

Under a spheres-of-influence system, countries like Ukraine risk losing agency over their own futures, forced to accept domination by larger neighbours. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s move towards a spheres-of-influence framework for international relations represents a significant departure from the post-World War II liberal order that the US has championed for decades. This approach, which accepts that major powers should hold sway over their respective regions, marks a philosophical shift with profound implications for global stability and American foreign policy.

Proponents of this realist approach argue it acknowledges geopolitical reality rather than pursuing idealistic interventionism. They contend that the liberal internationalist project, promoting democracy and human rights globally, has proven costly and often counterproductive. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, they note, consumed trillions of dollars and thousands of lives while failing to establish stable democracies.

A spheres-of-influence system might reduce great power conflicts by establishing clear boundaries and mutual recognition of regional interests. Advocates have long suggested this could lower defence spending, reduce American military commitments abroad, and allow the US to focus on domestic priorities while maintaining primacy in its own hemisphere. However, recent budget hikes for Western Hemisphere security suggest the cost of enforcement remains high.