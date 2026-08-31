The Business Times
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Trump’s moves on the Korean peninsula are examples of how not to do diplomacy

By alienating Seoul while courting Pyongyang, he risks dismantling vital US-Asian strategic alliances

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    • Asian allies have questioned the logic of US President Donald Trump re-engaging North Korea Chairman Kim Jong Un.
    • Asian allies have questioned the logic of US President Donald Trump re-engaging North Korea Chairman Kim Jong Un. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s administration has spent much time in recent months reassuring Asian allies of enduring US support for the region.

    However, those efforts were almost cancelled out in a single stroke when he, diplomatically speaking, shot himself in the foot in his extraordinary interventions over South Korea.

    Europe has long been the primary target for his tirades against US allies. But Seoul got a strong taste of this tough love on Aug 17.

    Trump administrationSouth KoreaNorth Korea

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