The Business Times
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Trump’s revamped tariff wall is solidifying with new statutes

Fresh tariffs resulting from the US’ forced labour investigations reveal a troubling direction of travel

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    • Donald Trump wields tariffs as both an economic and diplomatic tool, with goals ranging from raising government revenue to creating leverage at the negotiating table.
    • Donald Trump wields tariffs as both an economic and diplomatic tool, with goals ranging from raising government revenue to creating leverage at the negotiating table. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Kevin Chen

    Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 03:01 PM

    [SINGAPORE] Amid the expiration of the Section 122 tariffs and a flurry of threats that failed to materialise, it is tempting to dismiss US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans with a now-infamous acronym: Taco, or “Trump Always Chickens Out”.

    As a Bloomberg Economics analysis found, 39 of the 63 tariff threats made between November 2024 and July 2026 were either withdrawn or have yet to be imposed.

    These can be attributed to economic considerations or legal challenges, especially after the Supreme Court ruling in February 2026 that denied the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as a justification for tariffs.

    Trump tariffsgeoeconomicsUS Supreme CourtAsean

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