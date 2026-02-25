In a global financial system that prizes transparency, data reliability and predictability, institutional credibility matters

Indonesia’s trust evolved under different historical and political conditions. Where institutions have been inconsistent and laws fluid, trust has naturally migrated into families, networks and personal relationships. PHOTO: REUTERS

INDONESIA has had a bruising start to the year.

A string of high-profile startup scandals has shaken confidence in the country’s once-celebrated tech ecosystem. Global index provider MSCI has warned that Indonesia risks being reclassified as a frontier market, triggering a sharp sell-off in equities and pressure on the rupiah.

Most recently, Moody’s revised Indonesia’s sovereign rating outlook to negative, citing concerns around policy predictability and governance.