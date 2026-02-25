The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Trust is not branding: What Indonesia’s recent market turbulence really reveals

In a global financial system that prizes transparency, data reliability and predictability, institutional credibility matters

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Indonesia’s trust evolved under different historical and political conditions. Where institutions have been inconsistent and laws fluid, trust has naturally migrated into families, networks and personal relationships.
    • Indonesia’s trust evolved under different historical and political conditions. Where institutions have been inconsistent and laws fluid, trust has naturally migrated into families, networks and personal relationships. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Joel Shen

    Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    INDONESIA has had a bruising start to the year.

    A string of high-profile startup scandals has shaken confidence in the country’s once-celebrated tech ecosystem. Global index provider MSCI has warned that Indonesia risks being reclassified as a frontier market, triggering a sharp sell-off in equities and pressure on the rupiah.

    Most recently, Moody’s revised Indonesia’s sovereign rating outlook to negative, citing concerns around policy predictability and governance.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndonesiaCorporate governanceMSCIMoody'sEmerging marketsPrivate capital

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More