Trust is not branding: What Indonesia’s recent market turbulence really reveals
In a global financial system that prizes transparency, data reliability and predictability, institutional credibility matters
- Indonesia’s trust evolved under different historical and political conditions. Where institutions have been inconsistent and laws fluid, trust has naturally migrated into families, networks and personal relationships. PHOTO: REUTERS
INDONESIA has had a bruising start to the year.
A string of high-profile startup scandals has shaken confidence in the country’s once-celebrated tech ecosystem. Global index provider MSCI has warned that Indonesia risks being reclassified as a frontier market, triggering a sharp sell-off in equities and pressure on the rupiah.
Most recently, Moody’s revised Indonesia’s sovereign rating outlook to negative, citing concerns around policy predictability and governance.
