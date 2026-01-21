Want to keep your job? Buy yourself a blazer

We haven’t abandoned our sneakers and sweatpants, but athletic wear in everyday life looks passe

Even the fashion sneaker, a kind of hybrid between sporty and smart, is evolving more towards the latter. PHOTO: REUTERS

IS THE headlong rush towards wearing ever more relaxed clothing over? That question has preoccupied investors since analysts at Bank of America called time on the sneaker boom this month.

The answer is yes. Evidence from catwalks, social media, retailers and sales data shows we’re wearing more sophisticated clothing and footwear again. We haven’t abandoned our sneakers and sweatpants altogether. But athletic wear in everyday life looks passe. Outside of the gym, walking or running, sports-inspired shoes are starting to lose out to dressier styles.

Companies from Nike to Adidas and Lululemon Athletica, all winners from the athleisure wave, must adapt to the new rules of on and off-duty dressing.