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The Warsh doctrine is ill-suited for a fading Thailand

Central bank chief Vitai Ratanakorn has a broad ambit for the central bank; he wants to reform the Thai economy

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    • Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn leans towards acting on Thailand’s structural problems, or they could weigh on growth.
    • Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn leans towards acting on Thailand’s structural problems, or they could weigh on growth. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Daniel Moss

    Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 05:15 PM

    YOU could call the head of Thailand’s central bank the anti-Kevin Warsh.

    As officials in major economies shy away from anything other than the basics of controlling inflation and boosting employment, Vitai Ratanakorn is willing to tackle broader problems.

    To succeed, he will need good fortune – and the indulgence of politicians who gave him the job.

    ThailandBank of Thailandcentral bankKevin WarshThe Bottom Line

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