The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

Warsh is talking like a hawk. But he might not be ready to deliver a rate hike

The Fed Chair signalled at Jackson Hole that inflation is still too high. But his next move is unclear

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • At Jackson Hole last month, Warsh delivered the most consequential seven minutes of his young chairmanship.
    • At Jackson Hole last month, Warsh delivered the most consequential seven minutes of his young chairmanship. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Leon Hadar

    Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHEN Kevin Warsh took the US Federal Reserve’s chair in May, he promised a return to an older style of central banking: fewer speeches, less hand-holding and more “constructive ambiguity”.

    Nearly five months later, as the Fed heads into its Sep 15 to 16 meeting, that vagueness has become the central story of American monetary policy. And the smart money is finally starting to bet on which way he’ll break.

    At Jackson Hole last month, Warsh delivered the most consequential seven minutes of his young chairmanship. He didn’t announce a rate hike. He didn’t even hint at one.

    Thinking AloudUS Federal ReserveInterest ratesKevin WarshUS inflation

    TRENDING NOW

    Despite the current sell-off, currency strategists view the ringgit’s slide as temporary.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against ringgit as investors take refuge in traditional safe haven

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    Sembcorp says that it “remains committed to its disciplined investment approach and renewables pipeline execution strategy”.

    Sembcorp axes S$105 million deal to buy Philippine solar farm developer

    For many next-generation entrepreneurs, legacy is no longer a destination but a launch pad; Singapore sits at the centre of this transformation.

    How Asia’s next generation is rewriting legacy through entrepreneurship

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More