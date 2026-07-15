The West’s Turkey dilemma

Safeguarding a vital alliance is likely to come at the expense of democratic credibility

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s authoritarian rule has strained ties with the US, though US President Donald Trump seems less troubled by it than his predecessors. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] The rapid rise of China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the US-Israel war with Iran have made geopolitical rivalry the main force shaping the global economy.

US President Donald Trump’s reversal of long-established policies has compounded that uncertainty, forcing governments and businesses alike to navigate an increasingly complex strategic landscape.

The recently concluded Nato summit in Ankara reflects this new reality, demonstrating how geopolitical and security imperatives can trump other important policy objectives.