What America’s fight over AI infrastructure is really about

Contention over data centre build-outs has crossed partisan lines

Tech companies have marketed data centres as job creators and tax-base boosters, but research on employment impact is mixed. PHOTO: REUTERS

A YEAR ago, most Americans would have struggled to explain what a “hyperscale data centre” was.

Today, it is a flashpoint. In the first three months of 2026 alone, local opposition blocked or delayed at least 75 data centre projects worth roughly US$130 billion, nearly matching the total for all of 2025 combined.

The number of organised opposition groups has surged past 800, active in nearly every state.