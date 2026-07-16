The Business Times
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What America’s fight over AI infrastructure is really about

Contention over data centre build-outs has crossed partisan lines

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    • Tech companies have marketed data centres as job creators and tax-base boosters, but research on employment impact is mixed.
    • Tech companies have marketed data centres as job creators and tax-base boosters, but research on employment impact is mixed. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    A YEAR ago, most Americans would have struggled to explain what a “hyperscale data centre” was.

    Today, it is a flashpoint. In the first three months of 2026 alone, local opposition blocked or delayed at least 75 data centre projects worth roughly US$130 billion, nearly matching the total for all of 2025 combined.

    The number of organised opposition groups has surged past 800, active in nearly every state.

    United StatesArtificial IntelligenceData centresUS politics

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