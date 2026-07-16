What America’s fight over AI infrastructure is really about
Contention over data centre build-outs has crossed partisan lines
- Tech companies have marketed data centres as job creators and tax-base boosters, but research on employment impact is mixed. PHOTO: REUTERS
A YEAR ago, most Americans would have struggled to explain what a “hyperscale data centre” was.
Today, it is a flashpoint. In the first three months of 2026 alone, local opposition blocked or delayed at least 75 data centre projects worth roughly US$130 billion, nearly matching the total for all of 2025 combined.
The number of organised opposition groups has surged past 800, active in nearly every state.
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