The Business Times
business-time-50

What the new World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization means for businesses in Asia

If it supports compatible standards, stronger institutions and wider tech access, it could reduce some costs of adoption

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • For businesses in Asean and Asia, the more pressing question is the potential impact of Waico on their markets and their firms’ operations.
    • For businesses in Asean and Asia, the more pressing question is the potential impact of Waico on their markets and their firms’ operations. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Hao Nan

    Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 10:30 AM

    WHEN representatives of 29 countries signed the agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (Waico) at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, the geography of Asian participation drew attention.

    Five Asean states – Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar – became founding members. Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Timor-Leste and the Philippines did not.

    The different decisions taken by Asean countries appear to reflect their respective development needs, regulatory priorities and technology partnerships, rather than a clear regional division in alignment.

    Artificial IntelligenceChinaAseanAI governanceDigital economy

    TRENDING NOW

    Transport Minister and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow announced the second tranche of assistance measures in response to the Middle East situation on Jul 29.

    Extra S$300 in CDC Vouchers, U-Save rebates for households as part of S$900 million support package

    From left: Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state for trade and industry and culture, community and youth, and Jeffrey Siow, transport minister and second minister for finance, announcing the second tranche of assistance measures.

    Singapore rolls out S$900 million support package for businesses, households in light of Iran war

    The platform will comprise five separate agents that will cut time for the bank down from the current industry median of around six weeks.

    OCBC to use agentic AI to cut wealth onboarding time to 15 business days

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More