What the new World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization means for businesses in Asia

If it supports compatible standards, stronger institutions and wider tech access, it could reduce some costs of adoption

For businesses in Asean and Asia, the more pressing question is the potential impact of Waico on their markets and their firms’ operations. PHOTO: REUTERS

WHEN representatives of 29 countries signed the agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (Waico) at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, the geography of Asian participation drew attention.

Five Asean states – Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar – became founding members. Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Timor-Leste and the Philippines did not.

The different decisions taken by Asean countries appear to reflect their respective development needs, regulatory priorities and technology partnerships, rather than a clear regional division in alignment.