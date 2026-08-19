What should be done about Asia’s undervalued currencies?

The US should not squander the rest of its influence by demanding foreign-exchange interventions

The yen’s weakness can be attributed to economic fundamentals, and should be countered with an increase in interest rates. PHOTO: REUTERS

[CAMBRIDGE] Major Asian currencies’ exchange rates are again at the centre of debates in international monetary economics.

With China, Japan and South Korea all running trade and current-account surpluses, and the US running corresponding deficits, some argue that the renminbi, yen and won are undervalued.

However, given the fundamentals underlying these imbalances, foreign-exchange intervention is unlikely to do much good.