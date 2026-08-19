The Business Times
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What should be done about Asia’s undervalued currencies?

The US should not squander the rest of its influence by demanding foreign-exchange interventions

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    • The yen’s weakness can be attributed to economic fundamentals, and should be countered with an increase in interest rates.
    • The yen’s weakness can be attributed to economic fundamentals, and should be countered with an increase in interest rates. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Jeffrey Frankel

    Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 10:00 AM

    [CAMBRIDGE] Major Asian currencies’ exchange rates are again at the centre of debates in international monetary economics.

    With China, Japan and South Korea all running trade and current-account surpluses, and the US running corresponding deficits, some argue that the renminbi, yen and won are undervalued.

    However, given the fundamentals underlying these imbalances, foreign-exchange intervention is unlikely to do much good.

    CurrenciesYenChinese yuanSouth Korean wonForex

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