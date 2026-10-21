When corporate efficiency becomes an economic risk

An AI-driven economy becomes fragile if productivity grows faster than broad-based participation

If AI concentrates returns among those who own or can harness tech and capital, while weakening opportunities for others, inequality could become an economic frailty. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MY CAREER in business transformation and sustainability has taught me that what makes sense for one company may not benefit the wider economy.

Environmental sustainability offers a lesson: Businesses could profit while society bore environmental costs till the accumulated risks demanded attention from governments, investors and boards.

Artificial intelligence is creating a different version of this dilemma. Beyond disappearing jobs lies a deeper risk: What happens if AI-enabled capitalism excels at creating wealth but not at distributing economic opportunity?