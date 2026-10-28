When did entry-level jobs stop being for beginners?
Fresh graduates need chances to gain experience, while employers stand to gain from investing in young talent
- Companies should recognise that fresh graduates have little or no work experience, and play a role in helping them develop the skills they need. PHOTO: ST
MY ONLY student internship was at a small outfit producing a children’s magazine out of a Housing & Development Board flat in Marsiling. It ended unceremoniously. The boss ran off across the Causeway without paying me.
While at university, I freelanced as a photographer and videographer, and even worked on the set of a reality television series.
As a millennial, I wonder how that early curriculum vitae would fare in today’s job market.
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