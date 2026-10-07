When financial advice is only a click away, investors must be wary

THINKING ALOUD

Content by ‘finfluencers’ may be popular, but require scrutiny

Only 2.2% of the financial influencers, or “finfluencers”, on social media were found to have demonstrable relevant financial qualifications. IMAGE: ADOBE STOCK

SOCIAL media has democratised investing in ways that would have been unimaginable a generation ago. Today, anyone with a smartphone can access market commentary, investment ideas and financial education instantly and at virtually no cost.

But democratisation has a downside: anyone with a smartphone can also become an investment “expert”.

A recent study highlighted by US newspaper Barron’s provides a sobering reminder of the risks.