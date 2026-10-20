The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

When is it too late for financial planning?

Retirement planning ideally starts when one enters the workforce, but even people in their 60s should have a plan

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Oct 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • When it comes to retirement adequacy, longevity is sobering because of the risk of outliving one’s resources
    • When it comes to retirement adequacy, longevity is sobering because of the risk of outliving one’s resources IMAGE: PIXABAY

    AT A press briefing for financial advisory firm MoneyOwl’s new retirement-income planner, a reporter was asked: Did he think his parents would benefit from it?

    His reply was: “My parents are too old.” I was momentarily nonplussed.

    Of course, I don’t know his parents’ ages. Financial planning may arguably be too late for people in their mid-70s or 80s.

    RetirementFinancial planningCPF Life
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