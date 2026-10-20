When is it too late for financial planning?

THINKING ALOUD

Retirement planning ideally starts when one enters the workforce, but even people in their 60s should have a plan

When it comes to retirement adequacy, longevity is sobering because of the risk of outliving one’s resources IMAGE: PIXABAY

AT A press briefing for financial advisory firm MoneyOwl’s new retirement-income planner, a reporter was asked: Did he think his parents would benefit from it?

His reply was: “My parents are too old.” I was momentarily nonplussed.

Of course, I don’t know his parents’ ages. Financial planning may arguably be too late for people in their mid-70s or 80s.