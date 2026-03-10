The Business Times
THINKING ALOUD
·
SUBSCRIBERS

When principle meets power: the Anthropic-Pentagon stand-off

What is the future of AI governance – especially in military and national security contexts?

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Anthropic has insisted that its technology is not to be used for domestic mass surveillance of Americans, nor to develop or operate fully autonomous weapons systems.
    • Anthropic has insisted that its technology is not to be used for domestic mass surveillance of Americans, nor to develop or operate fully autonomous weapons systems. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE confrontation between Anthropic and the US Department of Defense (DOD) that erupted in February is not merely a contract dispute.

    It is a defining moment in the long-brewing tension between artificial intelligence (AI) companies and the national security establishment, a reckoning over who gets to set the rules for how the most powerful technology of our age is deployed in war and surveillance.

    The facts are now widely reported. Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI model, the only AI deployed on the Pentagon’s classified networks – insisted on two contractual guard rails: Its technology would not be used for domestic mass surveillance of Americans, and it would not be used to develop or operate fully autonomous weapons systems.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Thinking AloudAI governanceDefenceWar and atrocitiesLaw and orderAnthropicTrump administration

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More