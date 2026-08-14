The Business Times
business-time-50

Which AI camp has Trump’s ear now?

The accelerationists want ‘light-touch’ AI regulation, but others are worried about security concerns

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Upon taking office, Donald Trump (above) repealed former president Joe Biden’s AI executive order which regulated the safety of the technology’s development.
    • Upon taking office, Donald Trump (above) repealed former president Joe Biden’s AI executive order which regulated the safety of the technology’s development. PHOTO: EPA

    Leon Hadar

    Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR most of its first year, the second-term Trump administration’s artificial intelligence policy had the coherence of a bumper sticker.

    It wanted to deregulate, out-innovate China, and treated any talk of “safety” as a euphemism for censorship or a competitor’s attempt to pull up the ladder. 

    Vice-President JD Vance set the tone at the Paris AI Action Summit in February 2025, dismissing “hand-wringing about safety” as a threat to a transformative industry.

    Trump administrationArtificial IntelligenceAI governance

    TRENDING NOW

    As National Day approaches, Singapore is a winner by most traditional measures. But despite more people qualifying as millionaires, many do not feel financially secure.

    The S$1 million National Day paradox: ‘money dysmorphia’ amid a wealth surge

    Singapore’s next chapter should not be framed as a choice between economic growth and social well-being. We need both.

    Singapore at 61: How we can ensure opportunity, security and ownership for the next generation

    Singapore consistently champions the open, rules-based order and the principle of Asean centrality that underpins regional and global stability.

    Why Asean matters more than ever to the UK and Singapore

    Under the Philippines’ new policy, up to four EV models will be provided with as much as 15 billion pesos each in fiscal support, in the form of tax payment certificates.

    Too little, too late? Manila’s billion-dollar bid to ignite its sputtering EV industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More