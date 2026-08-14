Which AI camp has Trump’s ear now?

The accelerationists want ‘light-touch’ AI regulation, but others are worried about security concerns

Upon taking office, Donald Trump (above) repealed former president Joe Biden’s AI executive order which regulated the safety of the technology’s development. PHOTO: EPA

FOR most of its first year, the second-term Trump administration’s artificial intelligence policy had the coherence of a bumper sticker.

It wanted to deregulate, out-innovate China, and treated any talk of “safety” as a euphemism for censorship or a competitor’s attempt to pull up the ladder.

Vice-President JD Vance set the tone at the Paris AI Action Summit in February 2025, dismissing “hand-wringing about safety” as a threat to a transformative industry.