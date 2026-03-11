Dubai calculates that they are worth billions; fingers crossed that hasn’t changed

Dubai’s appeal is that it is a safe, modern and prosperous oasis, a gleaming corner of stability in a turbulent region. The Iran conflict threatens this. PHOTO: PIXABAY

WHERE would we be without social media influencers to show us what the inside of rented private jets look like when parked on the tarmac, or where they just had the best free lunch of their lives?

For years, a chorus of curmudgeons (possibly envious print journalists, possibly people who pay for their own meals) denounced these by-products of the attention economy as parasites, hissing bitterly that influencers contribute nothing to society.

Dubai happens to disagree. In fact, the emirate has a gross domestic product target for them.