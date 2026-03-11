The Business Times
THINKING ALOUD
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Who says influencers contribute nothing to society?

Dubai calculates that they are worth billions; fingers crossed that hasn’t changed

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Dubai’s appeal is that it is a safe, modern and prosperous oasis, a gleaming corner of stability in a turbulent region. The Iran conflict threatens this.
    • Dubai’s appeal is that it is a safe, modern and prosperous oasis, a gleaming corner of stability in a turbulent region. The Iran conflict threatens this. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Leow Ju-Len

    Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHERE would we be without social media influencers to show us what the inside of rented private jets look like when parked on the tarmac, or where they just had the best free lunch of their lives?

    For years, a chorus of curmudgeons (possibly envious print journalists, possibly people who pay for their own meals) denounced these by-products of the attention economy as parasites, hissing bitterly that influencers contribute nothing to society.

    Dubai happens to disagree. In fact, the emirate has a gross domestic product target for them.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Social media influencersUAESocial mediaDubaiIran

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More