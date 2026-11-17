THE BOTTOM LINE

And may soon have to pay the price for its obsession

Foreigners hold US$25 trillion in US stocks, equal to more than 25% of gross domestic product outside the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

WARREN Buffett popularised the line “never bet against America”. Now investors around the world seem to have a new mantra: “Bet only on America.”

So far this year, 80 per cent of global equity flows have gone into the US market, double the long-term average. No other country has ever drawn such a large share.

Much of that money comes from retail investors not just from the US but, increasingly, abroad. No matter what they think of American leadership, they all share an obsession with US stocks.

A lot has been written about how the surge in US stock market wealth is lifting consumer spending and boosting growth at home. But the whole world is long America.

Lately, money has rotated out of some of the most bubbly artificial intelligence stocks, but not out of the US. When this love affair finally ends, the economic fallout will be global.

Small investors are now the dominant players. US households have seen their share of the US stock market rise steadily since the end of the global financial crisis in 2009 to more than 40 per cent.

Foreign buyers (including retail) have expanded their share dramatically to almost 20 per cent.

While big hedge funds attract more attention, they own barely 1 per cent of US stocks. They also account for a lower share of daily trading than retail investors, who are bigger drivers of the market.

Recently, as hedge funds cut back on AI stocks, retail kept buying the dip and have been net buyers almost every week this year. Even after the departure of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, retail buyers the world over continued pouring massive amounts of money into the company’s stock.

Global equity markets are starting to look like a cult in which buyers chant one name, America, over and over.

Friends in Singapore tell me of cafes where housewives gather to discuss their trades – on the New York exchanges. More than 90 per cent of equity flows out of India go into the US.

Geopolitics isn’t enough to damp this trend. Mexicans, despite their differences with America under President Donald Trump, remain aggressive buyers and hold more than 90 per cent of their foreign assets in US stocks.

Canadians, notwithstanding their distaste for Trump tariffs, are among the largest foreign owners of US shares.

These bets are enabled by new trading technologies. Popular US platforms for retail day traders have copycats worldwide. A former colleague working in Dubai marvels that cabbies there are using a new crypto exchange to buy tokenised shares of Nvidia and have little interest in local marquee names.

Changing rules have opened access for retail buyers to risky strategies once reserved for “qualified” institutional buyers, including new tools that use leverage to magnify the scale of bets.

Even having a hot market at home seems not to diminish the world’s appetite for taking risks in America.

South Korea is still one of the best-performing markets in the world this year, but Korean retail investors in recent months have been aggressively switching exposure to the US market, including through leveraged stock funds.

This tilt towards America is unprecedented. The tech bubble of 2000 was also a global phenomenon. But today the rest of the world has a far greater share of its wealth parked in a single market.

Foreigners hold US$25 trillion in US stocks. That figure is equal to more than 25 per cent of gross domestic product outside the US, up by four times since the 2000s.

To be sure, when the air leaves AI stocks, the sinking feeling will be most pronounced in the US, where the buying cult is most intense.

America is now the only major country where people have more money in stocks than in homes. Their stock wealth has grown over the past three decades from one to three times their disposable income, and the potential shock of market losses has grown accordingly.

If US stocks were to fall by 25 per cent, my calculations suggest, these losses alone would lower consumer spending by about 2 per cent in the US, and by up to 1 per cent across much of Europe, Japan, the UK, Canada, and Korea.

These are significant hits, since consumers account for the largest share of economic growth in most economies.

Many investors say they are long America for the lack of alternatives, given the dysfunction in Europe and a stunted financial system in China.

While there is truth to those concerns, it does not reduce the risk that a singular obsession with one market poses to the global economy. When that market falters, the world’s retail army will pay a steep price. FINANCIAL TIMES

The writer is chair of Rockefeller International. His latest book is What Went Wrong with Capitalism