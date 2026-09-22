Why are some central banks raising rates and others holding them?
The reasons behind their decisions reveal much about the state of the world economy
- BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda links the rate hikes by the Fed, ECB and BOJ to common pressures from the Middle East energy shock and strong AI expenditure. PHOTO: EPA
IN 2025, financial markets expected the world’s major central banks to be moving towards lower interest rates. Today, a better question may be: Who is not raising them, and why?
First, some major banks have tightened policy: The European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates on Sep 10; the US Federal Reserve followed on Sep 16, lifting rates for the first time in three years; and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiked its policy rate to 1.25 per cent, its highest in 31 years, on Friday (Sep 18).
As for the others: the Bank of England (BOE) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held rates, and China is expected to stand still.
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