The Business Times
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Why assets alone won’t ease Asia’s demographic pressures

The region’s window for financial reform is narrowing

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    • The lesson for Asean+3 is to build the institutions and markets capable of using long-term savings, well before demographic change sharply raises the cost of doing so.
    • The lesson for Asean+3 is to build the institutions and markets capable of using long-term savings, well before demographic change sharply raises the cost of doing so. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Yasuto Watanabe

    Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    ONE in four people across the Asean+3 region – which includes China, Japan and South Korea – will be aged 65 or older by 2050, nearly treble the share recorded in 2010. Yet, the fiscal impact will vary enormously.

    By then, population ageing is projected to create fiscal pressures equivalent to 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product in Indonesia and as much as 9.3 per cent in South Korea, reflecting the region’s sharply different demographic trajectories and levels of preparedness.

    The conventional response is to depict a tale of two Asias: an ageing, asset-rich North, and a younger, capital-hungry South.

    AseanJapanSouth KoreaChina

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