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Why Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon are agreeing on AI

Debates over AI regulation have blurred party lines, slowing legislation

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    • Senator Bernie Sanders at September’s Pro-Human Assembly, an event focused on AI legislation in the US.
    • Senator Bernie Sanders at September’s Pro-Human Assembly, an event focused on AI legislation in the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WASHINGTON doesn’t usually see progressive politician Bernie Sanders and Republican strategist Steve Bannon share a podium.

    But that’s what happened in September, when the Vermont socialist and the former Trump strategist appeared together at a rally warning that the race towards “artificial superintelligence” has outrun anyone’s ability to control it.

    Their alliance, however odd it looks, is really the clearest symptom yet of what’s happening to artificial intelligence policy in Washington: The debate has stopped sorting neatly along party lines, even as the machinery for doing anything about it remains stuck.

    Artificial IntelligenceRegulationUS politics

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