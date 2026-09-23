Why EU companies are helping their Chinese rivals

Many multinationals seem to be adopting an approach of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’

Helping Chinese firms meet foreign compliance standards is one way that German companies are assisting their local partners in China. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IN RECENT years, politicians in Europe have pleaded with their companies to de-risk from China, citing the threat from over-dependence on the world’s second-largest economy. But for many European multinationals in China, the new catchphrase instead seems to be: “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

To escape the brutal competitive landscape in China, many Chinese companies are rapidly investing in overseas production. German firms, which have a long history of partnering with local companies in the Chinese market, are joining them and helping them go abroad.

In a recent study, AHK Greater China – the German chamber of commerce in China – found that 36 per cent of its members saw “Chinese firms going global” as their most relevant business opportunity. A full 68 per cent had already in some way engaged with Chinese companies investing overseas.