The Business Times
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Why EU companies are helping their Chinese rivals

Many multinationals seem to be adopting an approach of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’

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    • Helping Chinese firms meet foreign compliance standards is one way that German companies are assisting their local partners in China.
    • Helping Chinese firms meet foreign compliance standards is one way that German companies are assisting their local partners in China. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Joe Leahy

    Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 01:43 PM

    IN RECENT years, politicians in Europe have pleaded with their companies to de-risk from China, citing the threat from over-dependence on the world’s second-largest economy. But for many European multinationals in China, the new catchphrase instead seems to be: “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

    To escape the brutal competitive landscape in China, many Chinese companies are rapidly investing in overseas production. German firms, which have a long history of partnering with local companies in the Chinese market, are joining them and helping them go abroad.

    In a recent study, AHK Greater China – the German chamber of commerce in China – found that 36 per cent of its members saw “Chinese firms going global” as their most relevant business opportunity. A full 68 per cent had already in some way engaged with Chinese companies investing overseas.

    EuropeChinaGermanyElectric vehiclesEU-China trade

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