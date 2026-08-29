Why investing in identity early is as important as building a nest egg

SWITCHING LANES

This retirement risk does not show up on spreadsheets

Careers take decades to build, yet few people put the same effort into figuring out who they are without one. IMAGE: PIXABAY

“WHAT do you do?” In Singapore, this question opens many dinner conversations between new acquaintances. For most of one’s career, the answer comes easily. A job title typically tells the room who someone is without elaboration.

Then retirement arrives, sometimes by choice, sometimes not. The job title no longer applies.

Here, most retirement planning focuses on Central Provident Fund adequacy, withdrawal rates, property loans, financial commitments to children, and healthcare costs.