Why more sustainability disclosures doesn’t mean greater insight into businesses

Business leaders and investors need to ask whether sustainability data is actually influencing decisions

The next era of sustainability reporting is about making disclosure credible, financially connected and useful enough to change decisions. PHOTO: BT FILE

SUSTAINABILITY reporting in Asia has cleared its first major hurdle.

Companies are disclosing more information, regulators are raising expectations, and frameworks – such as those from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) – are bringing greater structure and consistency to the market.

But is this changing business decisions?