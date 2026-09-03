Why more sustainability disclosures doesn’t mean greater insight into businesses
Business leaders and investors need to ask whether sustainability data is actually influencing decisions
- The next era of sustainability reporting is about making disclosure credible, financially connected and useful enough to change decisions. PHOTO: BT FILE
SUSTAINABILITY reporting in Asia has cleared its first major hurdle.
Companies are disclosing more information, regulators are raising expectations, and frameworks – such as those from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) – are bringing greater structure and consistency to the market.
But is this changing business decisions?