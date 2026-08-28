The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Why a pay rise won’t stop your best staff from leaving

Talent retention is not merely a compensation exercise

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    • Replacing someone is not just a hiring cost; weeks are spent recruiting, onboarding and training.
    • Replacing someone is not just a hiring cost; weeks are spent recruiting, onboarding and training. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Chiew Chun Wee

    Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 11:33 AM

    SINGAPORE’S finance professionals are among the best compensated in Asia.

    Yet, according to research by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), less than half of Singapore professionals here are satisfied with their pay.

    This figure has remained stubbornly high, with cost of living topping the ACCA’s Global Talent Trends Workplace Fears Index for four consecutive years.

    SingaporeCompensationHR managementAccountantsFinancial services

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