Why a pay rise won’t stop your best staff from leaving
Talent retention is not merely a compensation exercise
- Replacing someone is not just a hiring cost; weeks are spent recruiting, onboarding and training. PHOTO: BT FILE
SINGAPORE’S finance professionals are among the best compensated in Asia.
Yet, according to research by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), less than half of Singapore professionals here are satisfied with their pay.
This figure has remained stubbornly high, with cost of living topping the ACCA’s Global Talent Trends Workplace Fears Index for four consecutive years.
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