The Business Times
THE BOTTOM LINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Why Singapore’s mid-tier enterprises face the toughest transition with Budget 2026

Mid-sized enterprises caught between stabilisation and scale need greater support

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Singapore's “sandwiched” mid-sized enterprises are often too large for broad stabilisation measures, yet lack the capital depth, specialist talent and implementation capacity to fully leverage transformation incentives.
    • Singapore's “sandwiched” mid-sized enterprises are often too large for broad stabilisation measures, yet lack the capital depth, specialist talent and implementation capacity to fully leverage transformation incentives. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Patrick Yeo

    Published Wed, Mar 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    BUDGET 2026 has largely been described as measured and predictable, with an emphasis on continuity rather than dramatic policy change.

    However, as underscored during the parliamentary debates last week, this characterisation risks overlooking a more consequential shift in how business support is being structured, and how that shift may affect different segments of the business landscape.

    At its core is a gradual but deliberate move towards more targeted capability-building incentives. As Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted in his round-up speech, while the government will seek to provide flexibility where needed, “ultimately, the sustainable path forward is productivity improvement and business transformation”.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Budget 2026SMEsArtificial IntelligenceDigital transformation

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More