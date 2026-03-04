Why Singapore’s mid-tier enterprises face the toughest transition with Budget 2026

Mid-sized enterprises caught between stabilisation and scale need greater support

Singapore's “sandwiched” mid-sized enterprises are often too large for broad stabilisation measures, yet lack the capital depth, specialist talent and implementation capacity to fully leverage transformation incentives. PHOTO: BT FILE

BUDGET 2026 has largely been described as measured and predictable, with an emphasis on continuity rather than dramatic policy change.

However, as underscored during the parliamentary debates last week, this characterisation risks overlooking a more consequential shift in how business support is being structured, and how that shift may affect different segments of the business landscape.

At its core is a gradual but deliberate move towards more targeted capability-building incentives. As Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted in his round-up speech, while the government will seek to provide flexibility where needed, “ultimately, the sustainable path forward is productivity improvement and business transformation”.