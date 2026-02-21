The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Why two-thirds of Singapore’s wealthy fear their legacy won’t last – and what must change

How to engineer portfolios that can survive human behaviour

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Many families are realising that wealth transfer is the new frontier of risk management.
    • Many families are realising that wealth transfer is the new frontier of risk management. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

    Lionel Lee

    Published Sat, Feb 21, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    IN A city-state globally known for its financial discipline and planning culture, a striking paradox has emerged: a large majority of wealthy Singaporeans don’t believe their wealth will survive into the next generation.

    Based on a Sun Life survey released in November, 67 per cent of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) worry their wealth won’t persist beyond their children’s generation.

    This level of profound concern reflects the evolving challenges of wealth stewardship. But what’s really driving this anxiety? Is it just market volatility, or something deeper in how wealth is managed, communicated and transferred?

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Wealth & InvestingHigh net worth individualsLegacy PlanningSingaporeFinancial planning

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More