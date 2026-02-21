Why two-thirds of Singapore’s wealthy fear their legacy won’t last – and what must change

How to engineer portfolios that can survive human behaviour

Many families are realising that wealth transfer is the new frontier of risk management. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

IN A city-state globally known for its financial discipline and planning culture, a striking paradox has emerged: a large majority of wealthy Singaporeans don’t believe their wealth will survive into the next generation.

Based on a Sun Life survey released in November, 67 per cent of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) worry their wealth won’t persist beyond their children’s generation.

This level of profound concern reflects the evolving challenges of wealth stewardship. But what’s really driving this anxiety? Is it just market volatility, or something deeper in how wealth is managed, communicated and transferred?