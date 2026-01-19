Why the US ‘rescue’ of Iran could backfire
The Trump administration risks strengthening the regime it seeks to unseat
- Nationwide protests in Iran, which started in response to economic collapse, have evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE nationwide protests that erupted in Iran in late December 2025 present the Trump Administration with its most consequential Middle East policy challenge to date.
What began as demonstrations over economic collapse has evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979.
The administration’s response – combining economic sanctions, explicit military threats, and public support for protesters – represents a sharp departure from traditional American approaches and raises profound questions about efficacy, risks and long-term implications.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.