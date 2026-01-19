Why the US ‘rescue’ of Iran could backfire

The Trump administration risks strengthening the regime it seeks to unseat

Nationwide protests in Iran, which started in response to economic collapse, have evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE nationwide protests that erupted in Iran in late December 2025 present the Trump Administration with its most consequential Middle East policy challenge to date.

What began as demonstrations over economic collapse has evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979.

The administration’s response – combining economic sanctions, explicit military threats, and public support for protesters – represents a sharp departure from traditional American approaches and raises profound questions about efficacy, risks and long-term implications.