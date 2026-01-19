The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Why the US ‘rescue’ of Iran could backfire

The Trump administration risks strengthening the regime it seeks to unseat

Summarise
    • Nationwide protests in Iran, which started in response to economic collapse, have evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979.
    • Nationwide protests in Iran, which started in response to economic collapse, have evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Leon Hadar

    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 12:47 PM

    THE nationwide protests that erupted in Iran in late December 2025 present the Trump Administration with its most consequential Middle East policy challenge to date.

    What began as demonstrations over economic collapse has evolved into the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979.

    The administration’s response – combining economic sanctions, explicit military threats, and public support for protesters – represents a sharp departure from traditional American approaches and raises profound questions about efficacy, risks and long-term implications.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranTrump administrationUS-Middle East relationsGeopolitics

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More