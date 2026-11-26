The technology could increase access and inclusion, but also make public services more costly to fund

Indonesia has validated 718 regional languages, yet has recorded only 248 regional-language dictionaries. PHOTO: REUTERS

THIS YEAR has not been short of excitement for voice artificial intelligence in South-east Asia. The technology enables machines to understand spoken language and respond with natural-sounding speech in real time.

Global player ElevenLabs set up shop in Singapore in October, and committed to expand its activities in the wider region.

National governments and state agencies have supported an ecosystem of localised AI infrastructure, including speech technologies, as seen with the Meralion project in Singapore, a multimodal large language model that can process Singlish.

As momentum for voice AI builds, public authorities are preparing to deploy the technology in areas where both citizens and governments stand to gain.

Citizens will get a new mode of interaction in that when they request services, voice is added to traditional text; government agencies will gain efficiency by automating high-volume citizen enquiries and streamlining internal operations.

Singapore’s AI Voice Assistant on onePA – a community-focused initiative set up to help residents discover, book and pay for programmes and facilities from early 2027 – is a case in point.

Yet, advances in AI go beyond the choice between voice and text. Agentic capabilities are quickly emerging, progressing from merely answering questions to completing administrative tasks, filing applications or booking appointments.

When combined with agentic AI to execute procedures through speech, voice AI could serve as a force multiplier in public administration. The reduction of barriers associated with reading, writing and navigating conventional digital interfaces could improve access for underserved populations, which include the less educated, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Voice AI’s ability to communicate through ordinary telephone calls could further expand reach, allowing governments to initiate conversations with citizens who would otherwise rarely seek assistance.

Bridging the region’s gaps

South-east Asia’s characteristics explain businesses and governments’ growing interest in voice AI. As one of the most linguistically diverse regions on the planet, the region includes populations whose ways of speaking – dialects, unwritten languages, code-switching – can differ from those supported by public services.

Indonesia has validated 718 regional languages, yet has recorded only 248 regional-language dictionaries. Voice AI solutions that can successfully accommodate those diverse linguistic practices would strengthen South-east Asia’s role in the testing and deployment of the technology.

Voice AI in South-east Asia also matters because literacy and digital gaps persist in the region. A 2024 World Bank report noted that about 65 per cent of Thais aged 15 to 64 lacked the foundational reading literacy required to understand medical instructions, for example.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in turn, found that the reported use of selected digital skills by youth and adults in South-east Asia lagged behind the organisation’s average, at 28 per cent versus 44.5 per cent in 2019.

Introducing voice systems that could be efficient and autonomous, but also more broadly accessible, could carry non-negligible implications for public finances.

If the implementation and operating costs of voice AI agents are kept sufficiently low, savings could be realised through reduced hiring and headcount cuts, while staff could be reallocated to where they are most needed.

ElevenLabs reported that its AI agents deployed in the Czech Republic national benefits hotline handle roughly 85 per cent of daily calls without human intervention; the South Korean National Tax Service’s AI system scaled call-handling capacity to a level comparable to hiring over 1,000 more employees.

The hidden fiscal trade-off

However, what could generate administrative savings could also trigger additional public expenditure. Reducing barriers to accessing public services through voice AI could plausibly increase demand for them in two ways.

First, making interactions easier and faster could prompt people to make more enquiries and seek assistance more frequently – a situation that could lead to greater administrative burdens.

Second, demand for actual support could spike. Previously underserved individuals could apply for assistance for the first time, while those who routinely rely on public services could learn they are eligible for other programmes.

While those outcomes are not by themselves undesirable, the possible increase in government expenditure has to be considered.

Evidence on the effects of voice AI on public services remains limited, yet a 2016 experiment, involving roughly 30,000 older households in Pennsylvania in the US, showed that informing residents about eligibility conditions and offering application assistance trebled benefit enrolment (from 6 to 18 per cent).

The original outreach relied on physical letters and human-operated call centres for follow-up, but voice AI could deliver assistance to more people.

Conversely, voice AI agents could bolster the fiscal outlook through increased tax compliance, such as by making tax-related procedures easier and facilitating proactive engagement.

Two Indonesian experiments – unrelated to voice AI but which involved the above two mechanisms the technology could perform – demonstrated this scenario.

In the first, simplifying the process of paying penalties led to a 32 per cent relative increase in timely settlement. In the second, sending WhatsApp messages to individuals increased the probability of their paying their annual property-tax bill.

Weighing the costs and returns

How possible scenarios play out in the overall fiscal balance remains an open question. Issues including fiscal constraints and policy design are likely to be determining factors.

Government support that is disbursed to citizens without needing beneficiaries to submit applications – as with some Singapore Budget 2026 transfers – limits the potential for voice AI to increase expenditure.

The risk of increased fiscal exposure is perhaps more critical where one successful application enabled by voice AI could increase expenditure under other programmes.

For instance, if voice AI expands enrolment in Malaysia’s Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah cash aid for lower-income households, it would also automatically make them eligible for the corresponding Sumbangan Asas Rahmah groceries aid.

In other situations where access requires an application, but assistance is contingent on funding and administrative discretion, greater demand enabled by voice AI could lead to a rationing of existing resources, more rejected applications or pressure on policymakers to increase funding.

Beyond its fiscal effects, the adoption of voice AI also carries social consequences. What may be deemed a fiscal failure – such as additional government expenditure potentially leading to higher taxes – could produce valuable social returns, including poverty reduction.

Governments need to take account of these broader considerations. Among the OECD countries, only six of 36 surveyed members reported assessing the wider social and economic impacts of AI use by the public sector.

South-east Asia’s inherent characteristics and diverse institutional landscape highlight its potential as a testing and assessment environment. The resulting evidence could give us a better idea of how voice AI will affect access to, and provision of, government services – for better or worse.

The writer is an independent policy adviser