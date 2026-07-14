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Why the world should copy Trump for once

The US is offering US$1,000 to fund investment accounts for children born during the president’s second term

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    • US President Donald Trump has launched subsidised, tax-efficient long-term investment accounts for children.
    • US President Donald Trump has launched subsidised, tax-efficient long-term investment accounts for children. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Patrick Jenkins

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 04:47 PM

    GOLF aside, narcissistic eponymy seems to be Donald Trump’s favourite pastime. During his second term as US president, he has extended his habit of naming towers after himself to a wide range of institutions and services.

    He has courted controversy and challenge along the way, of course. (The Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, DC is now once again just the Kennedy Center.)

    But some of the president’s innovations, notwithstanding the egotistical branding, are clearly a good thing. This month’s introduction of Trump Accounts – subsidised, tax-efficient long-term investment accounts for children – is one such positive.

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