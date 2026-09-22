Will S$70,000 per child entice couples to have kids? Worries over a dystopian future must be overcome

SENSE & CENTS

Confidence matters when couples decide whether to have children

MEASURES to support parenthood took centre stage at this year’s National Day Rally (NDR).

Every Singaporean child will receive almost S$70,000 in direct financial support as they grow up.

In perspective, a sum of S$70,000 is over 12 times the median gross monthly income from employment (including employer/platform operator CPF contributions) of full-time employed residents of S$5,775 in 2025.