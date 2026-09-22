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Will S$70,000 per child entice couples to have kids? Worries over a dystopian future must be overcome

Confidence matters when couples decide whether to have children

Summarise
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 02:58 PM
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    • Boosting the birth rate can brighten Singapore’s prospects.
    • Boosting the birth rate can brighten Singapore’s prospects. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    MEASURES to support parenthood took centre stage at this year’s National Day Rally (NDR).

    Every Singaporean child will receive almost S$70,000 in direct financial support as they grow up. 

    In perspective, a sum of S$70,000 is over 12 times the median gross monthly income from employment (including employer/platform operator CPF contributions) of full-time employed residents of S$5,775 in 2025. 

    National Day Rally 2026National Day RallyFertilityBirth rateDemographicsSense & Cents

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