Will S$70,000 per child entice couples to have kids? Worries over a dystopian future must be overcome
Confidence matters when couples decide whether to have children
- Boosting the birth rate can brighten Singapore’s prospects. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
MEASURES to support parenthood took centre stage at this year’s National Day Rally (NDR).
Every Singaporean child will receive almost S$70,000 in direct financial support as they grow up.
In perspective, a sum of S$70,000 is over 12 times the median gross monthly income from employment (including employer/platform operator CPF contributions) of full-time employed residents of S$5,775 in 2025.
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