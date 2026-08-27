Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

The shift in public sentiment will outlast governments and trade deals

According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOR most of the post-war era, the world’s longest undefended border also marked its most integrated economic relationship. That era is now, by most honest accounts, over – or at least on indefinite pause.

Last Saturday (Aug 22), after three days of talks in Washington collapsed, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on roughly US$20 billion of Canadian goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney answered with a promise to match the penalties “dollar for dollar”, and on Tuesday announced retaliatory tariffs on about US$20 billion of US imports, effective Sep 8.