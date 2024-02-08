Subscribers

Will US policy deter Teheran?

The Biden administration needs to respond forcefully to the strikes mounted by Iran’s proxies across the Middle East. At the same time, it wants to de-escalate tensions with the Islamic republic.

Leon Hadar

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 5:00 am
Houthis at a military mobilisation campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb 7. America's recent strikes against the Iran-backed group were supposed to be a warning, but it is not clear if the strategy has worked.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US-Middle East Relations

“WE’VE not seen a situation as dangerous as the one we’re facing now across the region since 1973, and arguably even before that,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned last week (Jan 29) about the growing tensions between the United States and Iran as he referenced the Yom Kippur War.

Indeed, in recent months, the US and its allies have come under attack by radical Middle Eastern groups supported by Iran. These proxies of the Islamic republic have targeted American bases and troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan as well as US-owned ships in the Red Sea.

The US and its allies have retaliated with a series of air strikes, including against the Houthi militias in Yemen in response to ship...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Israel-Palestinian conflict

Hamas

Iran

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Navigating the hyperconnected era for business success

Wooing FDI into Singapore

Economic policies and identity politics

Involving the public in the AI governance race

Crucial for investors to price in climate risks

No hope, no way out for No Signboard’s investors short of exit offer or winding up company

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article